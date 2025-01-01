Guillermo del Toro praises Jacob Elordi for 'superhuman' work on Frankenstein

Director Guillermo del Toro came to believe Jacob Elordi was "superhuman" while watching him endure the taxing Frankenstein shoot.

The Shape of Water filmmaker was impressed that the Euphoria star never complained while filming his Gothic horror, despite the gruelling hours, the intense make-up and prosthetic routine, and the physically arduous work.

Del Toro told Variety that he thought the Australian actor, who plays Frankenstein's monster, was "superhuman" for getting through it without complaint.

"Never once did he come to me and complain," he marvelled. "Never once did he come to me and say, 'I'm tired. I'm hungry. Can I go?' And he put in 20-hour days."

However, Oscar Isaac, who plays Victor Frankenstein, noted that he once witnessed Elordi show his human side after carrying their co-star Mia Goth for eight takes.

"It was like after the eighth take of having to carry Mia through a crowd and down the steps of a mansion. He was like, 'Why are we going again, Guillermo?' And then he said, 'OK, just because, you know, I am a person,'" he recalled. "And then, he did it again."

To transform into Frankenstein's monster, Elordi spent up to 10 hours in the make-up chair every day. To make his early call time, the Saltburn actor sometimes arrived at the make-up trailer at 10pm and stayed up all night to be ready to film in the morning.

"You throw time away when you make a film like this," he shared. "I stopped having a clock, and I would just wait till the SUV arrived. That meant it was time to go. I didn't do breakfast, lunch or dinner, or think in terms of morning, afternoon, night. It was just one time."??

Frankenstein debuted at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. It will be released in cinemas on 17 October ahead of a Netflix release on 7 November.