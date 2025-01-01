Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer pays tribute 28 years after her death

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, is remembering his late sister Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Princess' older brother marked the 28th anniversary of her death by bringing a bouquet of flowers to her burial site at Althorp Estate.

"Flowers we cut this morning from Althop's gardens for the Island," Charles captioned a pair of photos, including one of the pink and white flower arrangement and another of the private island where Diana is buried.

He shared the snaps to Instagram on 31 August: "Always an impossible day."

Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997 at age 36, of injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris alongside her partner Dodi al-Fayed.

She was laid to rest on an island located in the middle of a lake on the grounds of her childhood home, Althorp House, where the Earl still resides today.

Last month, Earl Spencer remembered his sister's legacy on her 44th wedding anniversary to her ex-husband, King Charles, by sharing a throwback photo of himself and Diana as kids.

"A long ago summer, by the swimming pool at our childhood home, Park House, Sandringham," Charles captioned a 29 July Instagram post, which shows the Spencer siblings posed in their bathing suits.

"Diana and I both proudly showing off our swimming badges, sewn onto our swimming costumes."