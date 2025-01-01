Robin Wright details 'liberating' move to England

Robin Wright and her boyfriend, Henry Smith, have found a new home across the pond.

"It's liberating to be done," the Forrest Gump star told The Times of London, revealing that the pair are renting a property on the English seaside.

"Be done with searching, looking and getting 60 per cent of what you wanted."

Wright and Smith brought their two dogs, Rusty and Rocky, with them when they moved.

"I'm seen and loved for who I am," Wright mused to the outlet. "It's so relaxing."

Wright and Smith, a British-Australian architect, have been together since 2024. They met in a pub when she asked if she could feed his dog a piece of her steak.

According to Wright, Smith was unaware of her acclaimed career in Hollywood and was only intrigued by her "Nordic goddess beauty".

The actor is still navigating certain perplexities about the English, particularly their fixation on class.

"It's very evident when you're in a room and you feel the judgment or the praise of someone who's more elevated," she said. "I'm trying to figure it out. Why are you guys so obsessed with who went to this boarding school or this university? Who gives a s**t?"

Wright was previously married to Dane Witherspoon from 1986 to 1988; Sean Penn, with whom she shares two children, from 1996 to 2010; and Clément Giraudet from 2018 to 2022.