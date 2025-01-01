Rudy Giuliani injured in car crash: 'multiple lacerations'

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani has been injured in a car accident in New Hampshire.

His security chief, Michael Ragusa, broke the news in a statement, revealing that Giuliani had been taken to a nearby trauma centre.

There, he was diagnosed with "a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg".

Before the incident, Ragusa said Giuliani was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident, and that he rendered assistance and contacted police.

He remained on the scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.

After the incident, while travelling on the highway, Giuliani's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. His business partner and medical provider were contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care.

Ragusa later wrote of Giuliani in a statement on X: "He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers and support."

He later followed up on his post: "This was not a targeted attack. We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani's privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories."