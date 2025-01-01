Jude Law thrills as Vladimir Putin at Venice Film Festival

The Wizard of the Kremlin, a political thriller starring Jude Law as Vladimir Putin, earned an enthusiastic 10-minute standing ovation at this year's Venice Film Festival.

Paul Dano costars as his former right-hand man and spin-doctor, Vadim Baranov.

Law, sporting a white tux, beamed and clapped throughout the ovation, pausing to embrace director Olivier Assayas.

The director worked the crowd, climbing over seats to hug various members of the film team and walking down the steps to show his appreciation for the cheers.

Meanwhile, Alicia Vikander, who plays Baranov's romantic interest Ksenia, wiped away tears as the ovation continued.

Set in the early '90s during the final years of the Soviet Union, The Wizard of the Kremlin follows the fictional character of reality TV producer Vadim Baranov, who unexpectedly becomes the spin doctor of Putin, a former KGB officer and promising up-and-comer in the Russian Federation.

The story has heightened relevance amid Russia's continued full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been in the news lately after meeting with President Donald Trump, who has been working to broker a peace deal between the two nations.

"Beyond the passions of men navigating the dangerous fluxes of modern politics, we see the powerful cinematic sweep of history in the making," Assayas said when the film was announced. "It's drama, it's action, it's about trying to make sense of the chaos that is transforming our world in the strangest, most disturbing ways."

Tom Sturridge and Jeffrey Wright also star.