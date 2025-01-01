Orlando Bloom applies for Irish passport

Orlando Bloom has joined a rush of Britons embracing their Irish roots.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has revealed he has applied for a passport, in part to get around Europe post-Brexit.

The actor shared with Irish broadcaster Ryan Tubridy on Virgin Radio: "I'm getting my Irish passport. My grandfather was actually from Northern Ireland."

Tubridy replied: "And there's a lot of people from the UK who, after a certain political move, found themselves looking for a granny down the back of the couch."

The star laughed, adding: 'Part of it was actually just for work, like, when I was working in Prague for a while, there was a whole bunch of new paperwork.

"And also, I love the fact that I've got Irish heritage. That's all it is."

It isn't the first time the star has harked back to his Irish roots, after he surprised revellers by belting out a folk tune on St Patrick's Day back in 2023.

Bloom took to the stage at The Alma pub in Windsor to treat the audience to a sample of his raspy tones, singing a traditional Irish classic, She Moved Through the Fair.

Bloom plays a retired Irish boxer trying to rediscover his form in psychological thriller The Cut, which is released this week.

He split from his fiancée, pop star Katy Perry, in June after nine years together.