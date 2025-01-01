Snoop Dogg's representative insists social media apology is 'fake'

Snoop Dogg's representative has clarified that the rapper did not issue an apology over his comments about LGBTQ representation in children's movies.

The Gin and Juice hitmaker sparked backlash last week when he lamented the fact that LGBTQ+ representation is "everywhere" in family films.

On the It's Giving podcast, he recalled watching the 2022 animated film Lightyear with his grandson and not knowing how to answer his questions about two women welcoming a baby.

Over the weekend, an Instagram comment seemingly written by Snoop about the controversy did the rounds. However, his rep has now insisted to The Hollywood Reporter that the comment is "fake".

Someone pretending to be the Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker wrote underneath Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post, "I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons."

"All my gay friends (know) what's up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I'm not perfect (sic)," reads the since-deleted comment, which appeared under a video of entertainer Ts Madison calling him out for his remarks.

It is unclear who was behind the post.

On the podcast, the 53-year-old stated that he was "scared to go to the movies" in case he's thrown "in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for".

He added, "These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."