Robin Wright admits 'huge regret' about co-parenting with Sean Penn

Robin Wright has admitted she has a "huge regret" over the way she co-parented with Sean Penn.

The House of Cards actress and Mystic River actor were married from 1996 until their divorce was finalised in 2010. They share daughter Dylan, 34, and son Hopper, 32.

In an interview for The Times published on the weekend, Robin admitted she wished she had been a "sterner" influence on her kids when they were growing up.

"I have a huge regret as a mother and have experienced the fallout of this regret for many years with my kids - I wasn't hard enough on them," she stated.

Robin went on to recall how Sean was tougher on his children but often had to be away on film sets.

"He was gone so much of the time. He'd come back and be the policeman and then he'd leave me with the residue," the 59-year-old continued. "Then I would soften the blow. We were both extremes. They didn't get that grey area in the middle, which is stern, and that is what they needed."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Robin confessed that she struggled with her kids' rebellious natures.

In 2017, Hopper announced he had gone to rehab for addiction to crystal meth.

"Every day if the phone rings you're like, 'Is he alive? Is she alive?'" she recalled. "I went through that for so many years with both of them."

However, Robin insisted Dylan and Hopper are now both "in a really good place".

The Forrest Gump star is currently promoting her new TV show, The Girlfriend.

The series will begin streaming via Amazon Prime Video on 10 September.