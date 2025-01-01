Colman Domingo responds to criticism over appearance in Sabrina Carpenter video

Colman Domingo has urged a critic of his appearance in a Sabrina Carpenter music video to "calm down".

Last week, the singer-songwriter released the video for her new song Tears.

Inspired by 1970s cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Colman dons drag for his cameo in the Bardia Zeinali-directed clip.

But shortly after the music video dropped, one follower took to X to claim it was "bulls**t" for the Sing Sing actor to appear in the footage.

However, Colman returned to the social media platform the following day to call the user out.

"It's a character. Like all the characters I play. Calm down brother. Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses. Dance it out! It ain't that deep," he fired.

Colman went on to reference a quote from drag icon RuPaul, noting, "We are born naked and everything else is drag."

"Suits, T-shirts, dresses. All drag," the 55-year-old added.

Following the news that Sabrina had tapped Colman to feature in the Tears music video, the Oscar-nominated actor thanked the Espresso hitmaker for inviting him to collaborate.

"Didn't see that coming did ya? Thank you Sabs for inviting me to truly play," he wrote on X.

Sabrina's seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, is now available.