Warwick Davis to return as Professor Flitwick in Harry Potter TV series

Warwick Davis will reprise his role as Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter TV series.

The British actor is the first original film star to return to their character for the TV series.

Alongside a photo of himself holding onto the outside of a train, Davis wrote on Instagram on Monday, "Hogwarts has always held a very special place in my heart. When I first stepped into Professor Flitwick's robes all those years ago, I could never have imagined the journey this character - and the wizarding world - would take me on.

"Thank you to all the fans who have kept the magic alive - I can't wait to see you back in the classroom. Here's to further adventures at Hogwarts."

In a message written over the photo, Davis added that the role "feels like a real homecoming".

The 55-year-old played various characters, including Flitwick, Griphook and the Head Goblin of Gringotts Wizarding Bank, throughout the eight-film fantasy franchise between 2001 and 2011.

He previously expressed an interest in joining the series backstage at the BAFTA Film Awards in February.

"I think it would be lovely to have some legacy actors in there as well to connect the series to the films. But who knows? I'd never say never. I love working," he told reporters after accepting the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship honour.

The star's casting was revealed on 1 September to mark Back to Hogwarts, an annual celebration for Harry Potter fans that coincides with the date the titular boy wizard took the Hogwarts Express to school for the first time.

Fans used to flock to King's Cross station in London to see the departure board for the fictional Hogsmeade station and hear the 11am announcement for its departure from Platform 9 ¾. However, the event was scrapped following major overcrowding in 2023.

The Harry Potter TV series, also starring John Lithgow and Nick Frost, will premiere in 2027.