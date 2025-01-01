Chloë Grace Moretz marries Kate Harrison

Chloë Grace Moretz has married her partner, Kate Harrison.

The Kick-Ass actor and her fiancé made it official in a private ceremony over Labour Day weekend in the US, following seven years together, the couple confirmed to Vogue.

The pair, who confirmed their engagement back in January, did not share photos, but did provide a glimpse of their custom-made Louis Vuitton outfits designed by Nicolas Ghesquière in the lead-up to the big day.

"When we got engaged, I knew immediately that I wanted to reach out to Nicolas and Louis Vuitton to see if he would be interested in making my wedding dress," Chloë told Vogue in a video yesterday.

"I got a very overwhelmingly excited response from Nicolas that not only would he be willing to make my wedding dress, but he also wanted to include Kate in that, and to make both wedding dresses and our after-party looks."

The couple, who have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, celebrated their nuptials surrounded by family and friends.

Moretz said what she cherishes most is the promise to keep choosing each other every day.

"I think what I'm most looking forward to about getting married is just being together," she reflected. "Making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows."