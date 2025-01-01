KSI confirmed as new judge on Britain's Got Talent

KSI has been announced as the newest Britain's Got Talent judge, following his successful stint filling in last year.

Ahead of the 19th series of the hit show, the YouTube star is set to join Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon on the panel.

It has also been revealed that former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Toniolo has stepped down from the panel after three series.

Toniolo has been forced to step back from his role on the series due to scheduling conflicts as he returns to the US to film the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

Tonioli said: "After three incredible series, I've sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT.

"And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing with the Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I've had the privilege of working with.

"They truly are a brilliant team who make brilliant television, and I know KSI will be a fantastic judge too, as he's already proven this year."

Toniolo joined BGT in 2023 following David Walliams' departure.