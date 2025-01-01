Dances with Wolves star Graham Greene dead at 73

Graham Greene, the Canadian actor best known for his role as Kicking Bird in Dances With Wolves, has died aged 73.

The star, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1991, passed away on Monday in a Toronto hospital after a long illness.

His representative told Deadline: "He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed."

Greene enjoyed a decades-long career across film, TV and stage, often praised for breaking barriers for Indigenous actors in Hollywood.

Of Oneida First Nation and Canadian descent, Greene grew up on the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario and worked as a welder, draftsman and steelworker before turning to acting.

His television debut came in 1979 with a part in The Great Detective, and his first film role followed in 1983's Running Brave.

Greene's career breakthrough arrived in 1990 with Kevin Costner's epic Dances With Wolves, in which his portrayal of the Sioux medicine man Kicking Bird earned him an Academy Award nomination.

He went on to appear in a wide range of roles, including The Green Mile, in which he played Arlen Bitterbuck opposite Tom Hanks.

Other film credits included Maverick in 1994 and Die Hard with a Vengeance in 1995.