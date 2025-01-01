Adam Demos shares sad news of mum's death

Hollywood actor Adam Demos has revealed that his mother, Lindy, has sadly died after a 16-year battle with cancer.

The Sex/Life star took to social media with the tragic family news.

Sharing a heartwarming photo of himself hugging his mum, the Australian-born actor included a lengthy tribute to Lindy and her courageous health struggle.

"After being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and given a year to live, roughly 16 years later, my mum has decided to take a much-needed rest," Demos began in the Instagram share.

He continued, "The brightest and bravest soul there is, she was the truest example of how strong the human spirit can be, and how living with joy and love can defy the odds."

Writing that he was "privileged and honoured" to be her son, Demos, who grew up near Sydney, revealed that Lindy had raised him as a single parent.

"To take it all on together, and that's what we did," he added.

"She's my best mate and my biggest inspiration, and she always will be."

Demos played the part of Brad in the Netflix series Sex/Life, and is also known for his role as August Walker on the US TV series UnREAL.