Kelley Wolf banned from contacting estranged husband, Scott Wolf, and kids

Kelley Wolf has been banned from having any direct or indirect contact with her estranged husband, Scott Wolf, and their kids.

A judge has issued a new protective order against the Real World: New Orleans alum after she shared Scott's phone number on social media, People reported.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Kelley is not allowed to have any contact with the Party of Five star or their three kids, who are 16, 12 and 11.

Kelley cannot "commit, try to commit or threaten to commit any form of violence" against Scott or the kids, including "stalking, harassing, threatening, physically hurting, or causing any other form of abuse that could cause bodily injury".

She must also stay at least 300 feet away from the actor and is only allowed to have contact with him during meditation sessions scheduled with a court-qualified mediator, regarding their divorce or custody over their children.

Kelley is also banned from using drugs or drinking alcohol until their next hearing on 10 September. She is only allowed to visit the family home with a police officer to pick up her belongings.

Scott will also continue to have temporary sole custody of their kids.

This latest development in the couple's messy split comes after Kelley was arrested for electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information on 26 August.

Earlier in the day, she had shared a series of bizarre Instagram uploads in which she called her ex the "most hated man on earth".