Benedict Cumberbatch shuts down rumour he owns collection of luxury cars

Benedict Cumberbatch has cleared up a "myth" claiming that he owns a $700,000 (£523,000) collection of luxury supercars.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Sherlock actor and his The Roses co-star Olivia Colman were asked if they collect anything, and Cumberbatch used the opportunity to shut down the rumour.

"I'd like to put to bed a myth. I don't have a stunning collection of supercars worth 700,000 dollars or pounds. It's just ridiculous," he stated, noting that he spotted the rumour "online".

"It was basically every car that I'd either driven in a show or a film or crashed - as in Doctor Strange - or been photographed near in my life or walked past in a pap shot," he continued. "It was like, 'I don't own any of these cars! What are you talking about?'"

There are a number of online articles about Cumberbatch's alleged car collection, featuring claims that he owns luxury vehicles including the Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Huracán, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Jaguar F-Type, and Jaguar XJ.

During the podcast, the Doctor Strange actor noted that he actually only collects art and books, although nothing particularly "fancy".

For his co-star Colman, she shared that she also collects art and has accidentally accumulated outdoor furniture, making her green space resemble "a pub garden".

The duo currently stars in the marital comedy The Roses, which is now showing in cinemas.