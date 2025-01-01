Zendaya celebrates 29th birthday with heartfelt message

Zendaya has thanked her fans for helping to make her life "so beautiful".

Returning to Instagram on Monday, the Euphoria actress marked her 29th birthday by posting a throwback photo showing her sitting on a carousel ride as a little girl.

In the accompanying caption, Zendaya gave a shout-out to her 177 million followers.

"Just coming on here to say how grateful I am for another year of life and for all of you for making it so beautiful," she wrote. "Thank you so so much for all of the love and warm wishes....as always, here's to (the official last year of my twenties, literally wth) 29."

Zendaya's heartfelt post quickly racked up over three million likes.

And a number of her celebrity followers also sent her birthday wishes, including Dune co-star Jason Momoa, Amber Riley, and Octavia Spencer.

Zendaya is currently in production on a number of projects, including Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey.

She is also reprising the role of MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in which she stars opposite her fiancé, actor Tom Holland.

The pair announced their engagement last December but have not yet detailed when they plan to tie the knot.