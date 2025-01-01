Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shares photos of children on set of Netflix show

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared rare photos of her two children on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the royal posted a list of songs she played while filming the second season of her lifestyle programme, With Love, Meghan, to celebrate Labor Day weekend in the U.S.

The tracks included King Harvest's 1972 version of Dancing in the Moonlight and James Taylor's 1975 cover of How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You).

"Filming season two of With Love, Meghan was more fun than you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music," she wrote in the caption. "Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard (sic)."

In addition to the playlist, Meghan posted a photo of her son Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, watching her behind the scenes.

The children, whom she shares with husband Prince Harry, both gaze intently at a screen while listening to the dialogue playback.

Though the kids' faces are hidden, their red hair is on display.

Meghan also uploaded a cute photo of Lili sitting in a director's chair as guest Daniel Martin peers behind a door in the background, and a fun snap of Archie using a clapperboard with the help of one of the producers.

Elsewhere, the former Suits actress posted a happy photo of herself, Harry, and chef Clare Smyth posing together on the set with a mountain landscape in the background.

Season two of With Love, Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.