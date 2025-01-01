Amanda Seyfried urged Mona Fastvold to consider English actress for The Testament of Ann Lee

Amanda Seyfried urged Mona Fastvold to cast "somebody English" in The Testament of Ann Lee.

The 39-year-old actress has the title role in the musical drama - which is based on the story of the 18th-century founder of Christian sect the Shakers who emigrated from the UK to the US in 1776 with a small group of followers - and she was so concerned about messing up the writer-director's vision for the movie, she wasn't sure she was right for the part.

Speaking at a press conference for the film at the Venice International Film Festival, she said: "I also was like, 'Mona, you don't have to cast me.' I kept saying, 'Go with somebody English,' because the accent seemed so hard.

"That wasn't the hardest part but it was just, I saw the love that Mona had. This was her baby, and I didn't want to F it up.

"But she believed in me, so I believed in me, and here we are."

But Mona, 39, knew "mad" Amanda was the right person for the role.

She said: "Amanda has a lot of power. She's really strong. She is a wonderful mother. She is a little mad. And so I knew that she could access those things — she could access the kindness, the gentleness, the tenderness. And she could also access this power and this madness.

"And I think that, at our age, there is something really exciting about exploring the combination of all of that. And I saw that Amanda has all of that, and that she was ready to go full force into that."

Amanda hailed working on the film an "incredible" experience but admitted she had some struggles with the role apart from the English accent.

She said: "It's also really hard playing somebody who's a leader.

"Like yes, I relate to the mother instincts, I relate to the need for community and kindness and compassion and the quality. And I love Mona's intentions and Ann Lee's intentions behind everything they did, and it was just so attractive."

But the Mean Girls star loved the "freedom" she was given to dig deep into the role.

She said: "This did feel like an opportunity where there were just no tethers to anything.

"Basically, I follow Mona into the light and anything goes, because there's so much freedom, and the only threat is to not use that freedom to your advantage as an artist to go as far deep as you can go to make the craziest sounds. I've never been let loose in this way."