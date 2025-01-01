Charlie Sheen admits he gets 'shame shivers' when he thinks about his past

Charlie Sheen has admitted that he experiences what he calls the "shame shivers" when he thinks about his past.

The Two and a Half Men star, who struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, relationship breakdowns, and legal issues throughout his career, has been sober since 2017.

In a new People cover story, Sheen revealed that he is still working on forgiving himself and making amends with others.

"Forgiveness is still an evolving thing," he said. "I still get what I call the 'shame shivers'. These are the moments that hit me, of the heinous memories and choices and consequences."

"They're getting farther in between, so I guess that's progress," Sheen continued. "What has been interesting about making amends is that most people have been like: 'Hey yeah, we're good man, but we hope you've also forgiven yourself.'"

The actor then went on to tell the publication that he has no plans to relapse, saying, "Whether it's true or not, I like to think the next hit would kill me."

With his 60th birthday approaching on 3 September, Sheen, who is HIV positive, said he is enjoying good health.

"I have more days behind me than in front of me, and that's fine," he said. "But I'm feeling pretty good! Most guys my age, they usually have a bad back or knees. Somehow I dodged that."

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor added, "I just have a bad shoulder that I have to take Advil for."

Sheen is preparing for the release of his debut memoir, The Book of Sheen, on 9 September, followed by a two-part Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, launching the next day.

"Most of my 50s were spent apologising to the people I hurt. I also didn't want to write from the place of being a victim," he says of the book. "I wasn't, and I own everything I did. It's just me, finally telling the stories in the way they actually happened."

He jokingly added, "The stories I can remember, anyway."