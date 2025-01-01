Jennifer Aniston reveals why she always skips Met Gala

Jennifer Aniston has revealed why she always skips the Met Gala.

The Friends star admitted that the high-profile New York City event, famed for its star-studded guest list and extravagant gowns, simply "overwhelms" her.

In an interview with Glamour, Jennifer confirmed that she has received invitations to the event, but has always declined.

"I'm a jeans and flip-flop and tank top kind of girl," she admitted. "I love dressing up too, but, for me, it's a mental game of... put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all purdy and go sit in a big room with your peers. (And yes,) everyone's there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous."

The Just Go With It actress also admitted that public speaking makes her anxious.

"I even get a little anxious about public speaking, especially over the years of having your words twisted and taken out of context," she told the publication. "So, I find myself almost hall monitoring myself in a weird way."

Jennifer is not alone in avoiding the glamorous fundraiser. Fellow A-listers, including Emma Thompson, Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, have also never appeared on the Met steps.

Alex Levy, her character in The Morning Show, harbours a disdain for red carpets, but Jennifer insisted she doesn't feel the same way. However, she tries to do her best to tune out the reaction to her looks.

"Some people find it like a sport where they build you up and then they love to tear you down. What's the reason why people do it? Who knows?" she pondered. "But I just try as best I can (to tune it out) because it doesn't do you any good."

The Met Gala is held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May every year.