Gérard Depardieu to stand trial over rape and sexual assault allegations

Gérard Depardieu is set to face a trial over rape and sexual assault allegations.

A French investigative judge has ordered the Green Card actor to stand trial for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018.

Arnould, who first filed her complaint that year, has claimed that the 76-year-old, a friend of her father's, raped her on two separate occasions at Depardieu's home in Paris in the summer of 2018.

Reacting to the trial news, Arnould, 29, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, "Seven years later, seven years of horror and hell... I think I'm having trouble realising how huge this is. I'm relieved."

Her lawyer, Carine Durrieu Diebolt, said in a statement that they are "relieved and confident" and added, "This is a form of judicial truth for Charlotte while she awaits the criminal trial."

The Cyrano de Bergerac actor has always maintained his innocence, insisting his relationship with Arnould was consensual.

Arnould's case was initially dropped; however, after she filed a complaint as a civil party, the authorities opened a judicial investigation in the summer of 2020.

A trial date has not yet been set.

The news comes months after Depardieu was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on the set of The Green Shutters, a French film, in 2021. In that separate case, he was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence in May.

He denied the allegations, and his lawyer said at the time that they would appeal the verdict.