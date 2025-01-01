Kevin Costner pays tribute to Graham Greene

One day after Graham Greene passed away, Kevin Costner has paid tribute to the trailblazing Canadian First Nations actor.

"A few things come to mind when I think of Graham Greene and our time together on Dances With Wolves," wrote Costner, who also shared a memorable scene between their characters on Instagram.

"I think of how willing he was to learn the Lakota language. I think of my joy when I heard that his work on the film was recognised with an Academy Awards nomination. And I think of this scene in particular, when he was able to establish so much about the relationship between Dunbar and the natives with so few words. He was a master at work and a wonderful human being."

He finished with, "I'm grateful to have been witness to this part of his lasting legacy. Rest in peace, Graham."

Greene's role as Kicking Bird in Dances with Wolves launched his Hollywood career. He went on to appear in such high-profile features as Maverick with Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster, Die Hard with a Vengeance with Bruce Willis, The Green Mile with Tom Hanks, and The Twilight Saga: New Moon with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Greene was 73.