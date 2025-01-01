Nick Hogan sues radio star over dad Hulk's sex tape

Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, is suing Florida radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge.

Hogan is alleging that the popular radio host's unreleased documentary about the WWE legend infringes on his father's copyrights and trademarks, TMZ reports.

The reality TV star, acting as a rep for Hulk's estate, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in a federal court in Florida after Bubba revealed he's planning to release Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal later this month.

Hogan states the documentary, which promises to tell the real story of how Hulk's romp with Bubba's then-wife, Heather Clem, got leaked to the media, includes unauthorised images from the sex tape.

In the suit, he further alleges some of the video was played in a trailer that Bubba, real name Todd Alan Clem, recently released and that Clem has been promoting the documentary using Hulk's trademarks without permission.

Additionally, Hogan states that releasing the documentary would violate a settlement agreement that Clem and Hulk entered into over the tape back in 2012.

The details of the agreement are redacted in the suit.

Nick is suing to stop the release of the documentary and for other unspecified damages.