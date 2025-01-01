Brad Pitt buys $12 million home in Hollywood Hills

Brad Pitt has purchased a $12 million (£9 million) Hollywood Hills mansion with a starry past.

The Spanish-style home features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool, a fire pit, a home cinema and a vegetable garden.

The Fight Club star bought the 8,385-square-foot (870 sqm) property from The Killers' guitarist, Dave Keuning, and his wife Emilie, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The musician, who snatched up the home in 2021 for $9.6 million (£7.2 million) from Grindr founder Joel Simkhai, initially listed the estate in June for just under $14 million (£10.5 million).

Featuring views of downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, the renovated house was built in 1989 in the prestigious Outpost Estates enclave, where other A-listers include Orlando Bloom and Ben Affleck.

The primary bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city-to-ocean views, while the en suite bathroom is fitted with a black-and-white marble bathtub and coordinating glass shower.

The F1 star's latest home joins an impressive real estate portfolio.

Along with his recently ransacked home in Los Feliz, Pitt recently purchased a clifftop home in Carmel Highlands for $40 million (£30 million) and still co-owns the Château Miraval winery in France with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.