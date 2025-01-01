Jack Osbourne blasts 'pathetic' Roger Waters over Ozzy Osbourne comments

Jack Osbourne has branded Roger Waters "pathetic and out of touch" after the rocker criticised his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

During an interview with The Independent Ink in mid-August, the Pink Floyd musician gave his blunt opinion on the heavy metal rocker, declaring he "couldn't care less" about Ozzy's band Black Sabbath and criticising him for being on TV "for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense".

Ozzy's son Jack responded to Roger's comments in an expletive-filled statement on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Hey Roger Waters. F** You. How pathetic and out of touch you've become," he wrote. "The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls**t in the press. My father always thought you were a c*** - thanks for proving him right (clown emoji)."

Jack, who tagged the English musician in his post, also shared the message on his Instagram Stories before adding a follow-up text post that read, "# f**krogerwaters".

The war of words comes shortly after Jack's sister Kelly blasted WWE star Becky Lynch for shading Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, England, when she performed there in August.

Becky said, "The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too."

Kelly responded on Instagram, writing, "You are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not p**s on you if you were on fire... shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!"

Ozzy passed away on 22 July at the age of 76, less than three weeks after he performed for the last time in Birmingham's Villa Park.