Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun dating - report

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are reportedly an item.

On Tuesday, editors at People reported that the Euphoria actress and record executive recently started seeing each other.

"Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard," a source told the outlet.

In addition, reporters at Star magazine claimed Sydney and Scooter started dating in June after meeting at the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy.

Representatives for Sydney and Scooter, 44, have not yet commented on the news.

Previously, the Immaculate star was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino.

The pair, who produced films together, separated earlier this year.

And in an interview for The Times published in late May, Sydney confirmed she was single.

"I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it," the 27-year-old said at the time.

Meanwhile, Scooter was married to activist Yael Cohen from 2014 until their divorce was finalised in 2022.

The former couple shares sons Jagger, 10, and Levi, eight, and a six-year-old daughter named Hart.

During a conversation for the Question Everything podcast that aired in July, Scooter insisted that he and Yael are still very close and don't refer to each other as ex-partners.

"That's the mother of my children," the music mogul stated. "That is my family for life. I have a tattoo on my finger that says 'same team' after my divorce because she and I are the same team for life. It's what we say to each other."