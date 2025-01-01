Demi Moore admits it's 'difficult' seeing Bruce Willis's personality 'shift' amid dementia battle

Demi Moore has admitted it's "difficult" to see Bruce Willis's personality "shift" amid his dementia battle.

In 2023, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi, announced that Bruce had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) after he began experiencing "challenges with communication".

Reflecting on the 70-year-old's condition during an interview for The Oprah Podcast that aired on Tuesday, Demi noted that there isn't any "roadmap" for dealing with the diagnosis.

"It's difficult. It's hard to see somebody who was so vibrant and strong and so directed shift into this other parts (sic) of themselves," she told host Oprah Winfrey.

Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 until they separated in 1998. They share three adult daughters and have remained close over the years.

In addition, The Substance actress explained why she finds it best to focus on the present when interacting with her former partner now.

"I really always say it's so important just to meet them where they're at. Don't have an expectation of them needing to be who they were or who you want them to be. And when you do that, I find that there is an incredible sweetness and something that's soft and tender and loving. Perhaps it is more playful and childlike in (a) certain sense because of how much more caretaking they need," the 62-year-old continued.

"If you project where it's going, it only creates anxiety. If you replay where it was and what you've lost, it only creates anxiety and grief. So, when you stay present, there is so much - and there's still so much of him there. And it may not always be verbal, but it is beautiful, given the givens."

Elsewhere in the chat, Demi heaped praise on Emma and her dedication to taking care of the Hollywood icon.

"I have so much compassion for Emma in this. Being a young woman, there is no way anybody could have anticipated where this was going to go. And I really think she has done a masterful job. So dedicated to forging the right path," she smiled.

Bruce and Emma married in 2009 and are parents to daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

The model-entrepreneur is currently promoting her new book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Hope and Purpose on the Caregiving Path, which is available to buy from 9 September.