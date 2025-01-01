Tracee Ellis Ross's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars

Burglars broke into Tracee Ellis Ross's home in Los Angeles over the weekend.

On Tuesday, editors at NBC4 Investigates reported that the Black-ish actress's property was targeted by three thieves in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officials from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that the intruders smashed a glass door and stole more than $100,000 (£75,000) worth of handbags and jewellery.

Staff members reported the burglary when they arrived at the home and discovered it had been ransacked.

Police officers recovered security camera footage and are investigating the break-in.

No arrests have been reported.

Tracee wasn't home at the time of the incident.

Representatives for the 52-year-old, who is the daughter of music legend Diana Ross, have not yet commented on the news.

A number of homes owned by celebrities in Los Angeles have been burgled in recent months.

In June, thieves broke into Brad Pitt's Los Feliz residence, while in February, a mansion owned by Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was targeted by an intruder.