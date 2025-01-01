Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy set to reprise roles in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy are set to reprise their iconic roles in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Sony Pictures has confirmed.

The new film, directed by Nia DaCosta, continues the saga after 28 Years Later, following the fates of Dr. Kelson and Spike in a haunting, post-apocalyptic England.

Ralph, 62, returns as Dr. Kelson, while Cillian, 49, will briefly reprise his role as Jim from 28 Days Later.

Sony Pictures has now released the first trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

The official synopsis reads: “Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike’s encounter with Jimmy Crystal becomes a nightmare he can’t escape.”

It adds: “In the world of ‘The Bone Temple,’ the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival — the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.”

Although Cillian will only have a brief appearance in this second instalment, executive producer and original 28 Years Later director Danny Boyle told Variety Cillian will be an “enormous character in the third film”.

He also confirmed Jack O’Connell and Ralph will play larger parts in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, setting up more of the mainland plot that was only briefly touched on in the first film .

The film is written and produced by Alex Garland.

Executive producers include Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice and Bernie Bellew.

It is produced by Columbia Pictures, DNA Films and Decibel Films, with Sony Pictures overseeing distribution.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is slated for release in cinemas on 16 January 2026.

The 28 Days Later franchise, launched in 2002 with Danny Boyle’s acclaimed zombie horror film, has become a landmark in modern cinema.

Written by Alex Garland, the original earned praise for revitalising the undead genre and grossed over $82 million worldwide.

Its 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later, expanded the story with new characters and bigger scale, also performing strongly at the box office.

Critics say the films’ mix of social commentary, visceral horror and cultural impact have secured their status as enduring cult classics.