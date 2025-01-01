Frankie Muniz admits leaving Los Angeles 'saved' his life

Frankie Muniz has revealed that leaving Los Angeles "saved" his life.

The former child star, best known for playing Malcolm in the U.S. sitcom Malcolm in the Middle from 2000 to 2006, has opened up about his decision to step away from acting.

"I'm so lucky taking that step back happened, because it made me appreciate everything more," Frankie, 39, told Us Weekly in a new interview. "It allowed me to do other things and realise a lot more about myself."

He revealed that between the ages of eight and 21, he only had "about 60" days off, which ultimately led him to relocate to Arizona.

"Honestly, I did not like L.A.," he admitted. "So I moved to Arizona, and I love it. I feel like it saved my life in the sense that I started enjoying the little aspects of life more."

Frankie, who is now a racing driver, said that since moving to Arizona, he has been able to enjoy everyday activities such as going to the supermarket or hiking, simply "because it was easy".

However, he stressed that he has no regrets about his past.

"I only know what it's like to be me," he told the outlet. "People used to ask me, 'Aren't you sad that you didn't get to go to prom?' Well, no, because I was hanging out at the Playboy Mansion."

Frankie shared that during his time in Los Angeles, he got the chance to meet fellow stars of the 2000s, including Hilary Duff and Amanda Bynes, adding, "I got to do some pretty cool things."

The actor's comments come as he prepares to reprise his role as Malcolm in a forthcoming four-part reboot, which is set to premiere on Disney+ in December.