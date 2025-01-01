Hilaria Baldwin confirmed for Dancing With the Stars

Hilaria Baldwin has been confirmed as a contestant for this year's edition of Dancing With the Stars.

The yoga instructor, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, sparked speculation about her involvement with DWTS after she began posting dance videos on social media, and she finally confirmed her participation on Wednesday.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Hilaria insisted that she innocently posted those videos and they manifested the interest of the show's producers, and her deal was only finalised recently.

"It's a kind of mystical journey that got me here," she shared. "I was just having fun. And I've been part of this world for only about a week-and-a-half."

She explained that her husband has urged her to reach out to the DWTS team for years, but the 41-year-old thought she had too much experience, having been a ballroom dancer since childhood.

"I didn't know if I belonged in this space," Hilaria continued. "For years, I've been saying, 'I've got a lot of experience. Is that a problem?' Apparently, it's not."

However, she noted that her body has changed since a broken hip ended her dance career 16 years ago.

"I closed the door on that part of my life," she added. "I started focusing on yoga, met Alec and we started having kids. My body is different now."

Hilaria, who is bringing Alec and their seven children to Los Angeles while she films the series, will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

They will be competing against former child star Corey Feldman, Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, The Parent Trap's Elaine Hendrix, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, former basketball player Baron Davis, Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel, comedian Andy Richter, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, and reality star Dylan Efron, who is the brother of Zac Efron.

They join previously announced contestants, including social media star Alix Earle, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.

The new series will premiere on 16 September.