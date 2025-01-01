Paris Jackson 'wasn’t involved at all' with Michael biopic

Paris Jackson "has 0 percent involvement" with the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

The 27-year-old actress - who is the daughter of the late pop icon - has taken to social media to refute recent claims made by Colman Domingo regarding her involvement with Michael, the upcoming biopic.

Colman - who plays Joe Jackson, the family patriarch, in the movie - told People: "[Paris and Prince Michael are] very much in support of our film."

The Hollywood star revealed that he "chatted briefly" with Paris about the project at an amfAR fundraising event in Paris.

He said: "I'm excited to be here at amfAR tonight with Paris. It feels like that's a nice way for us to be together."

Colman also admitted to feeling inspired by the entire Jackson family.

The 55-year-old actor shared: "The thing that has inspired me the most is this very profound and prominent family called the Jacksons.

"We would not have any of this music that we used to have great memories about, the moments, the big moments, that we all share, because of the Jackson family. And I'm not just saying just Michael — the entire Jackson family."

However, Paris quickly took to social media to question some of the actor's claims, insisting that she's had minimal involvement with the biopic.

The actress wrote on Instagram: "don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0 percent involvement in lol. That is so weird. I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest didn’t sit right with me and when they didn’t address it I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and godspeed. (sic)"

Paris elaborated on her involvement with the film in a subsequent post.

The actress observed that the project "panders to a very specific section" of her dad's fanbase.

She wrote on Instagram: "I wasn’t involved at all, aside from giving feedback on the first draft and then getting the feedback that [production] was not actually going to address your notes at all.

"So I just butted out and left it alone because it’s not my project. They’re going to make whatever they’re going to make. A big reason why I haven’t said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it. A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it. (sic)"