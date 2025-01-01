Jorma Taccone shatters pelvis in fall from 20-foot ladder

Jorma Taccone has suffered a shattered pelvis and a detached sacrum in a 20-foot (six metre) fall from a ladder at his farmhouse in Connecticut.

Doctors say it could be three to six months before the Lonely Island comedy trio member and former Saturday Night Live writer walks again.

Taccone described the harrowing details in a phone call to The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast from his hospital bed.

Taccone told the late-night host, and Lonely Island partners Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer, that the incident occurred while he was painting a mural on a barn for his daughter's fifth birthday.

"The back half of the barn has this big white wall," Taccone explained. "I'm using this ladder that my neighbour let me borrow, and he was like, 'Hey, this ladder is bad, like, you shouldn't use this ladder. This doesn't have a footing thing.' I was like, 'It'll be good.'

He shared that he was almost done when he felt the ladder give way beneath him.

"In this moment, my life flashes before my eyes. I had enough time as I'm falling to be like, I'm going to die. I drop, I look over, I see the yard, I'm like, this is going to hurt a lot. I fall straight on my butt, taking all of the impact on my butt. Then I do a lot of screaming and cursing."

Taccone underwent surgery after being told by doctors that he'd shattered his pelvis and his sacrum had detached from his spine.