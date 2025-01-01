Kelly Clarkson returns to TV after death of ex husband

Kelly Clarkson is returning to her role as TV show host after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show will premiere on Monday, 29 September, NBCUniversal announced on Wednesday. Production on Season 7 begins in studio next week.

Guests slated to appear this season include Emily Blunt, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lionel Richie, Julia Roberts, Margot Robbie, Sylvester Stallone, Reese Witherspoon and more.

During premiere week, Clarkson will spotlight the heroes who rescued campers from the devastating floods in Texas in July. (Clarkson was forced to cancel a performance at a flood relief benefit in August following the death of Blackstock.)

Filmed in front of a live studio audience in New York City, The Kelly Clarkson Show has held the top spot in American afternoon TV for six consecutive seasons.

The show has earned multiple awards, including 22 Daytime Emmys to date. Among those, Clarkson has had numerous wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

The news of the new season comes nearly a month after the 7 August death of Blackstock, who died at 48 after a private battle with melanoma.

The talk show icon cancelled several of her Las Vegas residency shows on the eve of her ex-husband's death, citing concern for the couple's two children.