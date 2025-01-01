Michelle Dockery pregnant with first baby at 43

Michelle Dockery is expecting first baby with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge.

The Downton Abbey star, who is 43, revealed the news at the world premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London.

Dockery wore a dusty blue off-the-shoulder gown as she walked the red carpet, baby bump on full display. She also posed with her husband, who is the brother of actor, writer and director Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Dockery and Waller-Bridge tied the knot in September 2023. They were spotted being showered with confetti outside a church in West London, cheering together with their excited friends, according to photos shared by the Daily Mail.

The reported wedding came over a year after the pair announced their engagement with a notice in The Times in January 2022.

Dockery was previously engaged to public relations executive John Dineen, who died in 2015 at age 34 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Dockery is best known for starring as Lady Mary Crawley in the ITV television period drama series Downton Abbey, for which she has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and three consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is scheduled for release on 12 September.