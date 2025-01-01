Julia Garner confirms she's set to play Madonna in biopic

Julia Garner is still on to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic.

The existence of the film about the life of the pop superstar has previously been called into question due to a series of delays.

But the Weapons actor confirmed it was still very much on, in an interview with W Magazine on Wednesday. When asked whether she'd definitely be starring as the Queen of Pop, Garner replied enthusiastically, "Yeah!"

"I can't say too much about it, but yes," she continued. "It's a work in progress."

Garner also shared some of her favourite Madonna songs.

"Oh my God, I have so many," she said, rattling off a list. "I love Borderline, that's probably my favourite. I love all of Madonna basically, is what I'm trying to say."

The interview comes more than three years after Garner was first reportedly cast to play Madonna in the biopic, in mid-2022.

By January 2023, reports emerged that the project had been scrapped, but the following year, Madonna teased on social media that it was back on.

Before confirming as much to W, Garner said on a July episode of Will Arnett and Jason Bateman's Smartless podcast that the film was indeed "still brewing" and "supposed to still happen".