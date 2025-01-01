Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke welcome twin boys

Penn Badgley's wife Domino Kirke has given birth to identical twin boys.

In February, the singer announced the "beyond magical" news that she was pregnant with twins.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the You actor confirmed the arrival of his baby sons while detailing an upcoming live event for his new book, Crushmore: Essays on Love, Loss, and Coming-of-Age.

"I'm interrupting my paternity leave - which I'm on by the way, which is also why I'm whispering here," he said in the video, before tilting the camera up to display "tiny little baby feet".

"I don't want to wake them up," the 38-year-old whispered.

In the accompanying caption, Penn promoted Crushmore, which he has penned with his Podcrushed podcast co-hosts, Sophie Ansari and Nava Kavelin.

"Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info," he wrote.

Neither Penn nor Domino has shared any further details about the twins, such as their names or birthday.

The Gossip Girl alum and the London-born singer married in 2017. They share a five-year-old son, while Domino is also mother to son Cassius, 16, from a previous relationship.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May, Penn expressed his delight over becoming a dad again.

"I mean, it's thrilling. Obviously, it's a nice dose of reality, like every time I see the sonogram, it just feels so good. Also, as an only child, (it's) touching to see them together. They're in there like it's a hot tub," he smiled.

Crushmore will be available to purchase from 14 October.