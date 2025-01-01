Julia Garner insists Madonna biopic is still happening but it's a 'work in progress'

Julia Garner says the Madonna biopic is still "a work in progress".

The Weapons actress is still set to portray the Queen of Pop in the upcoming movie, although she is having to stay tight lipped on the highly anticipated project, which was first announced in 2022.

Asked for an update on the project, she told W Magazine: "I can't say too much about it, but yes, it's a work in progress."

The 31-year-old star was also quizzed on her favourite Madonna songs, and admitted there were "so many".

She added: "I love Borderline, that’s probably my favourite. I also love Papa Don’t Preach. I love Burning Up.

"I love Confessions on a Dance Floor. I grew up with that album. Obviously Vogue, and Ray of Light.

"I love all of Madonna basically is what I’m trying to say. But definitely, I think Borderline and Papa Don’t Preach are probably my two favorite Madonna songs.

"And I just love Madonna’s voice on Papa Don’t Preach. There’s a lot of emotions in that song and I love that.”

Garner's comments come just a few weeks after she insisted the biopic - which is being co-written by the Like A Prayer hitmaker herself - was "supposed to still happen".

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, she also recalled her audition and revealed: "I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn’t a trained dancer and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her!”

Garner reflected on her preparation for the audition, as she tried to put himself inside the mind of Madonna.

She asked herself: "OK, what would Madonna do? Which is convince you that she deserves, you know, to be in this room, and I owned it.

"I was kind of like, ‘You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you.' ”

In January 2023, it was revealed the film had been paused indefinitely at Universal Pictures.

But in July last year, Madonna revealed she was working on a new draft script for the biopic, which will be titled Who’s That Girl in a nod to the singer’s 1987 movie and song of the same name.

Madonna took to Instagram and posted a collection of photos of herself working on the script with the caption: “I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this ……….. OKAY. (Story of my life) (sic).”

The Vogue chart-topper had explained she wanted to both direct and write the movie because she wanted complete control over the project.

She told Variety: “I've had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film.

“It was also a pre-emptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men.

“So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one's going to tell my story, but me.’ ”