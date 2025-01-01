Jack Osbourne emotionally recalls moment he found out Ozzy Osbourne had died

Jack Osbourne has emotionally recalled the moment he found out his father Ozzy Osbourne had passed away.

In a 16-minute video message to fans on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, the 39-year-old addressed the death of the Black Sabbath rocker at length.

Jack revealed that he stayed in the U.K. for a week after Ozzy's final performance in Birmingham on 5 July and flew back to his home in Los Angeles on 13 July. At that time, his dad was "in a good mood" and "happy" and nobody expected him to pass away, despite his health issues.

"No one expected it to happen as quickly as it did and when it did. It was not anything that was on our radar," he confessed.

However, when there was a knock at his door in the early hours of 22 July, he knew something was wrong.

"I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3.45 in the morning. Someone who has worked for my family for about 30 years now was knocking on my door and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him I knew something bad had happened," he recalled, visibly emotional. "I was informed that my father had passed."

The TV personality remembered that he experienced "sadness and pain" and "so many thoughts", including a sense of relief that his dad's "not suffering anymore".

"I wish he was still here, you know? I wish he was still with us all, but he was having a rough go and I think people saw that at the show," he shared.

Ozzy's cause of death was found to be an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infarction, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction listed as joint causes. He was 76.

Jack, who immediately booked a flight back to England, added that there was "almost a perfection" around the Crazy Train singer's death because he got to perform one last time almost three weeks beforehand.

"He got to say goodbye in such a profound way. He got to thank his fans. He got to see his friends he hadn't seen in such a long time. He got to perform, I mean, there was so much accomplished before the full stop," he explained.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Jack also thanked Ozzy's fans for their outpouring of love and support.