Miranda Kerr addresses ex Orlando Bloom's split from Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr has shared some insight into her ex-husband Orlando Bloom's split from his former fiancée Katy Perry.

The Australian model-turned-entrepreneur, who shares a 14-year-old son with the British actor, was asked about his split during an appearance on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday.

When the radio hosts asked if the separation was amicable, Kerr confirmed that it was, and revealed that she had recently seen both Bloom and Perry at a birthday celebration for their five-year-old daughter Daisy in August.

"I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating (their daughter) Daisy's birthday," she said.

Kerr and Bloom, who share son Flynn, were married between 2010 and 2013. She went on to marry businessman Evan Spiegel and have three more sons, while Bloom and Perry, who share Daisy, were in a relationship between 2016 and earlier this year.

Despite the latter couple breaking up, Kerr insisted they're still "one big, happy family", and added, "Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously."

The 42-year-old noted that it is important for exes to have a "harmonious" relationship when there are children involved.

"If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself," she stated.

Kerr has often sung the Firework hitmaker's praises in public. During a 2021 appearance on the Moments with Candace Parker podcast, the former Victoria's Secret model said that she loved Perry more than Bloom and was "so grateful" that the pop star helped her "deal with him".

After weeks of speculation, Perry and Bloom confirmed their split in a statement in early July.