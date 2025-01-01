Paris Jackson shuts down Colman Domingo's claim that she supports Michael Jackson biopic

Paris Jackson has corrected Colman Domingo after he claimed that she is "very much in support" of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

Earlier this week, the Oscar-nominated actor, who plays family patriarch Joe Jackson in Michael, told People that the late King of Pop's eldest children Paris and Prince were supportive of the project and that he'd "chatted briefly" with Paris about it.

The 27-year-old swiftly addressed the claims on her Instagram Stories, insisting she has nothing to do with the film.

Tagging the actor, she wrote, "Don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in lol that is so weird."

In a follow-up post, Paris divulged when her involvement with Antoine Fuqua's film came to an end.

"I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest/didn't sit right with me and when they didn't address it I moved on with my life (sic)," she clarified. "Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed."

The actress/singer distanced herself from the biopic further in follow-up videos, revealing that she "butted out" of the project after she pushed back against inaccuracies and "sugar-coating" in the script.

"There's a lot of inaccuracy and a lot of just full-blown lies and at the end of the day, that doesn't really fly with me. I don't like dishonesty. I spoke up, I wasn't heard, I f**ked off. That's it," she stated.

"A big reason why I haven't said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it. The film panders to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they're gonna be happy with it."

As for Colman, Paris insisted that she had only met the actor twice and their interactions were "hella brief".

Paris's cousin Jaafar Jackson plays Michael in the biopic alongside the likes of Nia Long and Miles Teller.

The movie, which has a tentative release date of April 2026, may be split into two parts.