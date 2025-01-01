Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in Tomb Raider series

Sophie Turner has signed on to play Lara Croft in a new Tomb Raider TV series.

On Wednesday, producers at Amazon MGM Studios announced that the Game of Thrones actress will portray the adventurer-archaeologist in the upcoming Prime Video show.

In a statement, Sophie noted she was excited to be following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in playing the popular character.

"I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft. She's such an iconic character, who means so much to so many - and I am giving everything I've got," the 29-year-old said. "They're massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can't wait for you all to see what we have cooking."

Lara first appeared in the Tomb Raider video game franchise in 1996.

Angelina played the protagonist in the 2001 action-adventure film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its 2003 sequel, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life.

Meanwhile, Alicia took on the role in the 2018 reboot.

Production on the new project is scheduled to begin in January 2026.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner, while Jonathan Van Tulleken will be a director and executive producer.

"I'm so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team," Phoebe gushed. "It's not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out... Croft is coming..."

A release date has not yet been confirmed.