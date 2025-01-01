Paul Mescal confirms he will do his own singing in Beatles biopics

Paul Mescal has confirmed he will be doing his own singing in the four upcoming Beatles films.

The Normal People actor is gearing up to play Paul McCartney alongside Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

During an interview with IndieWire, Mescal confirmed that he will not be lip-syncing to existing McCartney vocal tracks.

When asked if he'll be doing his own singing, he simply replied, "Yeah, yeah, absolutely, hell yeah."

The Gladiator II star also shared that he has met with the "extraordinary" songwriter to prepare for playing him in Sam Mendes's ambitious project.

"He's an extraordinary man, like to spend any time - it's a crazy sentence to say that I've spent time with that man, let alone play him," he said.

The biopics, collectively known as The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will each focus on a different member of the Fab Four, and they will all be released in cinemas in April 2028.

This won't be the first time Mescal has sung on screen. He previously starred alongside Melissa Barrera in the 2022 musical Carmen, and he's sporadically filming Richard Linklater's movie adaptation of the stage musical Merrily We Roll Along. However, the latter project is being filmed over 20 years, so audiences won't get to see it for a long time.

Speaking about that process, he told the publication, "I make my way to Texas every couple of years and see him and see (co-stars) Beanie (Feldstein) and see Ben (Platt) and get to work with them. It's also such a crazy process that it's, like, so individual for me."