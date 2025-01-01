Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies aged 91

Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91.

The iconic Italian fashion designer and billionaire founder of the luxury Armani brand has died in Milan, Italy.

In a statement released on Thursday by his family and employees, it was announced that Armani had passed away "peacefully", surrounded by his loved ones.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the statement began. "II Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones."

The statement continued, "Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."

Armani's loved ones and employees described the company as "a family".

"In this company, we have always felt like part of a family," they wrote. "Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication."

The statement concluded, "But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love."

The designer founded his eponymous company in 1975 and remained its founder, sole shareholder, and creative head, holding the roles of creative designer, CEO, and chairman for nearly 50 years.

Originally a fashion label, Armani expanded into beauty, sport, music, and even luxury hotels.

A pioneer in the fashion world, his designs regularly adorn red carpets, and he was the first designer to ban underweight models from the runway.

In accordance with his wishes, Armani's funeral will be held privately.