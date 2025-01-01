Spinal Tap II: The End Continues new clip released

SPINAL TAP is back! After a 15-year hiatus, David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls are drawn back together for one last concert.Documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi returns to explore what the band members have been up to and immortalize the concert reunion.The film blends the same musical mayhem and satire that made the original a cult classic and features some fantastic rock cameos in the process. Will this concert be their triumphant return, or just another Stonehenge-sized catastrophe?Bleecker Street and Sony Pictures have released a new clip from the film - featuring Chris Addison and Kerry Godliman who both appear in the film alongside Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer. See below for links.