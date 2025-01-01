50 Cent to host new true crime series

50 Cent is set to host a new true crime series.

On Thursday it was announced that rapper and actor Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, will host a new true crime series for Fox Nation, the streaming platform owned by Fox News.

Jackson will host and produce the upcoming six-part documentary series, 50 Ways to Catch a Killer, which is set to premiere on 16 September.

According to Fox, the series "offers viewers a deep journey inside investigative units as they unravel real-life murder mysteries and uncover critical breakthroughs all leading to the prime suspect and pursuit of justice."

Among the cases chosen by Jackson are investigators in Maryland searching for a teacher who vanished on the first day of school, and detectives in Connecticut working to solve a murder committed during a home invasion.

In a statement, Jackson said he hopes to highlight the "relentless work" that goes into solving cases.

"True crime is powerful because it's real cases, real people, and real justice," he said. "With this series, I want viewers to experience the intensity of these investigations and the relentless work it takes to uncover the truth."

The In da Club rapper added, "We're bringing these stories to life in a way that's both gripping and authentic."

Jason Klarman, Fox News Media's chief digital and marketing officer, said the company is "thrilled" to be working with Jackson.

"We are thrilled to partner with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson to bring his distinctive voice and perspective to this gripping investigative series," he said. "With his cultural influence and talent for storytelling, he offers a front-row seat to the dogged investigations that lead to justice."