Denise Richards requests spousal support from Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards has made some new requests amid her ongoing divorce from Aaron Phypers.

The Love Actually actor submitted a response to Phypers' July petition for divorce on Wednesday, according to documents obtained by People magazine.

In her filing, Richards asked that Phypers pay her spousal support and that the court terminate its ability to award him support.

She also requested that Phypers be responsible for her attorney's fees, and stated that "the full nature and extent" of her "separate property assets and debts are unknown at this time," as is that of their community assets.

Richards listed their date of separation as "TBD," although Phypers has previously noted it was 4 July.

Richards' requests come despite the fact that Phypers stated that he had "not made income" since 2024, when he "had to close down" his wellness company, Quantum 360 Club.

He further claimed that Richards earns more than $250,000 (£186,000) a month from her OnlyFans account, TV work, brand deals and appearances. He requested spousal support payable by Richards, detailing that their typical expenses totalled an estimated $105,000 (£78,000) per month.

Days after Phypers filed for divorce, Richards accused him of physical abuse throughout their six years together.

Phypers has denied the reality star's claims.