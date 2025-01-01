Rainn Wilson teases new career as death doula

Rainn Wilson has revealed that he might quit Hollywood to pursue a career as a death doula.

He made the revelation during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"Well, as my celebrity star is fading - and it's fine - I may put acting behind me," The Office star began. "And there's this beautiful occupation called death doula."

Wilson often discusses spirituality on his Soul Boom podcast, and he went on to tell Meyers how a death doula is not all that different from a pregnancy doula who helps a woman give birth.

"It's a different kind of birth, right?" he explained. "It's a birth into the next phase of our existence, because I fully believe in the continuation and journey of the human soul beyond the material realm. And most world faiths agree."

"To be there to usher someone with beauty and respect and dignity from this life to the next, to help the family transition, to understand what kind of legacy you want to have, how you want to celebrate what is kind of a painful transition that is often ignored in Western society," the Meg star added.

Wilson starred as Dwight Schrute on The Office (US version) from 2005 to 2013.