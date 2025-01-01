Tom Holland helped design his new Spider-Man suit.

The 29-year-old actor is reprising his role as the superhero for new movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day and he's revealed he was much more involved behind-the-scenes and even got the chance to have a say in the creation of his costume.

He told LADbible: "What's been really fun about this most recent movie is designing the suit and being a part of that process and understanding what we wanted to try and achieve."

He went on to explain he was focused on "the story behind the suit" including "why the suit is red and blue" but he didn't give any more details because he didn't want to give away any spoilers.

The actor added that he also spent hours scouring the internet in a bid to find out what fans wanted to see in the new film, which marks his fourth stand along Spider-Man movie.

Holland told the publication: "I think with anything, it's all about what's in front of you, and right now what's in front of us is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and focusing on making that movie worthy of the last film.

"I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a Spider-Man movie, and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings.

"I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it's really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]."

Holland previously admitted putting on his Spider-Man suit "feels different this time".

The movie started filming in Glasgow. Scotland in July and Tom has been feeling really positive about the shoot so far.

In a video posted on social media, he explained: "I feel good, man. It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on Spider-Man.

"You know, it’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we’ve ever had fans on set for day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them."

He added: "We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just gonna do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

The movie star also previously explained he was looking forward to being able to shoot the new movie on location because the previous installment was mostly filmed on sound stages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told Flip Your Wig: "I’m obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID.

"We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together ...

"It’s gonna feel like making [Homecoming] again. It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air. I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together."